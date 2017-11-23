Abstract vision draws together Allanton artists

An exhibition ‘Songs for Winter’ currently showing at Edinburgh’s City Art Centre explores the work of Allanton-based artists Pauline Burbidge and Charles Poulsen.

The husband and wife team settled at Allanbank Mill Steading 24 years ago, where they have developed their strong connection with abstract vision, with drawing at the heart of their work.

Charles Poulsen with his waxwork collection.

Charles makes large scale drawings on paper and describes his sculpture as 3D drawing; Pauline sees her stitching as drawn lines directly onto the fabric.

Charlie’s work is more about energy than any particular subject matter, the invisible forces and energies within the earth which are bound into the square of the drawing where the marks are interwoven in a lattice of lines. He uses a combination of pencil, wax and gouache, in works on paper, lead, wood, wax and growing/training trees, in his sculpture.

When viewing an exhibition of antique quilts at the age of 25, Pauline was inspired to consider mixing it with her art school practice of drawing, colour, line, and abstraction. Pauline uses fine cottons and silks and has developed the use of mono print and cyanotype print in her recent pieces.

Add in a love of the rural landscape, the natural world and the spirituality of a special place and it becomes clear why her work has been exhibited worldwide and purchased by major UK museums and major USA collections.

City Art Centre is home to the capital’s nationally recognised collection of historic and contemporary Scottish art, and curator David Patterson said: “We are really delighted to be showing the work of this exceptional partnership. When Charlie and Pauline first approached us some years ago, we were all taken by the quality of their work and the special environment in which it is created. a

“Their annual Open Studio has become a much-loved event in the Scottish Borders artistic calendar, where they showcase their special home and studio alongside invited artists. Hopefully we’ve brought some of that uniqueness into the gallery.”

Songs for Winter shows the diversity and unity of their work which comes together in this exhibition, on until March 4, 2018 - admission free.