Ability equipment amnesty is launched

Borderers are being asked to search their cupboards for any unused community equipment from canes to crutches in the hope that they can be reused.

The Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership is launching an amnesty, asking people to search their homes for any pieces of equipment previously supplied by NHS Borders or Scottish Borders Council which are no longer required.

Any unused walking aids and frames, bathing aids, hoists, bath lifts or adapted chairs, adjustable seating systems, shower stools, commodes, bed rails and wheelchairs are also being saught.

All equipment returned will be assessed and wherever possible recycled so that they can be reissued.

Philip Barr, SB Cares managing director, said: “Our team do everything they can to ensure that unused items are returned to us but this is an opportunity for the community to help us to help others. Every item of equipment we receive will be assessed and, wherever possible, put back into use to help someone else stay able, supported and independent.”

Items can be dropped off at the Community Equipment Service, Block 5, Unit 1&2, Tweedbank Industrial Estate TD1 3RS. The service is open Mondays to Thursdays 9am–5pm and Fridays 9am-3.45pm. Collection can also be arranged.

For more information you can call 0300 100 1800 or visit www.sbcares.co.uk

Sandra Pratt, interim chief officer for health and social care integration, added: “This is an important campaign that will help us to reclaim valuable equipment that may be lying unused in people’s homes across the Borders. Being able to recycle equipment in this way is a sensible and efficient way for us to respond to the needs of our clients and patients and I would encourage everyone to play their part and get in touch with SB Cares so that we can arrange for items to be returned.”