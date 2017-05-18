Abbey St Bathans victorious at Berwickshire Federation Show

Berwickshire SWI’s annual Federation Show was held in the Volunteer Hall, Duns, over two days and, as ever, the event was highly successful.

There were good attendances on both Friday and Saturday and Abbey St Bathans emerged victorious, beating their opposition to the coveted Crookshanks Trophy with a magnificent total of 183 points.

The intricately decorated cake from Langton SWI that celebrates 100 years of the Scottish Women's Rural Institute.

The prizes were presented to the winners by Aileen Orr, who wrote ‘Wojtek the Bear – Polish War Hero’, the bear that was adopted by Polish soldiers and moved into Winfield camp, near Paxton, with them during the Second World War.

Trophy winners :

The Barbour Cup (flower section) – Helen Hardwick, Coldingham SWI.

The Reston Shield (special prize flowers, class 5 – Anne Knox, Abbey St Bathans.

The Crookshanks Trophy (presented to the institute winning most points in the show) – Abbey St Bathans, with 183 points.

The Logan Home Trophy (for institutes with membership of 30 and over) – Chirnside with 131 points.

The Katherine Swinton Trophy (presented to institutes with a membership of between 15-29) – Abbey St Bathans, with 183 points.

The Golden Jubilee Trophy (for institutes with a membership of 14 and under) – Birgham, with 53 points.

The Stevenson Trophy – (institutes winning the most points in the handcraft sections) – Abbey St Bathans, with 130 points.

The Patricia Mitchell Trophy (institutes winning the most points in the housewives sections) – Earlston, with 73 points.

Eccles Jubilee Cup (individual winning most points in the handcraft sections) – Betty Snow, Abbey St Bathans, with 31 points.

The Fogo Cup (individual winning most points in the housewives sections) – Wilma Craig, Eccles, with 39 points.

Lady Ramsay Book and Old Cambus Teapot (community class 28) – Langton, with 77.5 points.

Federation Trophy (small community class 29) – Chirnside, with 29 points.

Winfield Trophy (individual winning most points in show) – Wilma Craig, Eccles, with 59 points

Ella Johnston Trophy (individual winning most points in knitting section) – Joyce Luby, Allanton, with 17 points.

Mordington Trophy (photographs) – Aileen Orr, Allanton and Barbara Greer, Earlston.

Wigtownshire Federation (special prize for individual winning most points in community class section) – Flora Thomson /Christine Tait, Langton.

Katherine Thomson Trophy for best in show over all – Aylson Farmer, Langton.

Many thanks go to everyone who helped and supported the show in any way.

To celebrate 100 years of the Scottish Women’s Rural Institute, now called the Scottish Women’s Institute, the Berwickshire Federation is holding a special tea party on Sunday, July 2, in the Duns Rugby Club from 2pm–4.30pm.

Afternoon tea and entertainment is included in the ticket price of £6.

Tickets are still available to both past and present members to join the ladies; available by telephoning Linda on 01896 849289.