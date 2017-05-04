A68 to be closed at Lauder for roadworks

The A68 will be closed at Lauder for roadworks next week.

Resurfacing work will be carried out on a stretch of the Edinburgh-Darlington road at the north end of the town next Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11.

That work will require a full carriageway closure from 8am to 5pm daily, and a signed diversion route will be in operation.

Bus services will be escorted through the closed-off section of road, however.

Northbound traffic will be diverted at Earlston to take a right turn onto the A6105, heading for Gordon.

From there, traffic will turn left onto the A6089 and continue to merge with the A697. Keeping left on the A697, traffic will travel towards the Carfraemill Roundabout and rejoin the A68 there.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.

Real-time journey information can be seen at www.trafficscotland.org