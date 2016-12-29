A Christmas cracker for Torness

Around 150 children passed through the doors of Torness power station’s visitor centre last week as part of its Christmas Cracker open learning week.

As well as touring the station, the pupils were able to get up close to one of the on-site fire engines, take part in fire extinguisher training and had the opportunity to learn about radiation protection. The children were able to try on the protective coveralls that workers use in some of the radiation control areas.

The children also heard from some of EDF Energy’s apprentices and graduates who work at the power station and were able to test out their communication skills by helping each other complete a maze while wearing “misty eye” goggles which simulate being in a smoke-filled room.

Visitor centre coordinator Faith Scott said: “We were delighted to welcome so many children through the doors. The fire engine and the visit from the officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary both proved to be the real highlights for many of the children.”

This is the fourth time the visitor centre, which has a five-star rating from VisitScotland, has held the free event.

ABBEY ST BATHANS

SWI

Earlier this month the members enjoyed a lovely Christmas meal at Duns Golf Club and a big thank you to Polly and the girls for making the evening so special. The Christmas Tipple Competition was won by Jennifer, with Ruth Donaldson second and Eleanor third. The first meeting of the New Year is on January 5. This is a craft night at Mollans with Mary Macfarlane – please contact a committee member if you would like a lift. The following week, January 12, there is ‘Beyond Fabric’ with Betty Snow. The competitions are for a pillow case dress and something beginning with the letter ‘Y’.

AYTON

Flix in the Stix

The next film in the community hall will be shown on Friday, January 7.

Wednesday drop-ins

The Wednesday morning drop-ins in the community hall continue to be very popular in the village. Why not drop in for a coffee or a tea, a home-made scone, a blether and a laugh between 9.30-11am?

CHIRNSIDE

Chirnside Bowling Club needs a treasurer. If anyone is interested in the position, please contact the club secretary, Norma Lugget, on 01890 818047.

CO’PATH

Primary school

The pupils of Cockburnspath Primary School put on a fine festive display last week as they took to the stage for this year’s Christmas show. Pupils from P1-4 and nursery worked together to retell the Nativity story, with a twist. The stable animals were all wanting their own special gift, which they received, but their best gift came in the form of a wee baby. The upper pupils, in P5-7, then produced the classic pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk. Every single pupil shone on stage and the audience laughed throughout. The headteacher, James Bewse, remarked: “The pupils and staff of Cockburnspath Primary always strive to be the best that they can be and they did just that last week.” He added: “The show was a testament to the hard work and enthusiasm of all involved.”

DUNS

Rotary Club

Members of Duns Rotary Club, along with their wives, were invited by Patrick Dixon, convener of the international committee of the club, to take £10 and multiply it over a period of three months. A total of 42 people took up the challenge and used their imagination to raise money in all sorts of different ways. Some won money at Kelso Races, others washed cars, some ran a table-top sale and some sold items. Monty Pearson and Eric Bridgewater both raised over £200 each – Monty selling rally photographs on Ebay and Eric selling firewood and kindling. But the winner of the competition to raise the most money was Margaret Bridgewater who made chutney for sale and also ran soup and pudding lunches with ingredients sourced locally and in the spirit of growing the £10. Margaret turned her £10 into £335. The challenge raised £2,001 which will be given to WaterAid to improve water quality in parts of the world where water is a scarce and often contaminated resource.

Senior citizens

On December 16 it was the Duns Senior Citizens’ Club’s Christmas lunch. Delicious traditional Christmas fare was served, and a variety of musical entertainment was provided by pupils from Duns Primary School, Lynn Gray and her daughter Rachel, and Ronald Drummond. It was a delightful afternoon, very much enjoyed by everyone – a great start to the festive season. The next regular meeting will begin at 2pm on Friday, January 6, in Turnbull Court, and the topic will be entitled “A Trip to China”.

EYEMOUTH

U3A

East Berwickshire U3A’s December open meeting was well attended to hear Ian Whittaker, a long-time member of East Berwickshire U3A, deliver his talk. The theme was ‘Scottish Shipwrecks’ or ‘when a hobby gets out of hand’! He used a wide range of resources, including photographs, video and historical resources to illustrate his talk. He began by explaining how his interest in diving was fuelled many years ago and how his love of the under sea world sustained his interest. He then went on to describe and illustrate some of the wrecks around our coast that he had investigated. He described the documentary sources that he had used to find out about the many ships that had been lost around the Scottish coast and how improvements in computer technology had enabled him to collate his research and publish it in the form of a book. Diary dates – January open meeting – January 11 at Eyemouth Community Centre, beginning at 10am, for tea and coffee followed by a talk at 10.30am by Emily Iles on The Tweed Trust. For further information about EBU3A, please visit the website – www.eastberwickshireu3a.org.uk – or contact the chair at chair@eastberwickshireu3a.org.uk

FOGO

Parish church

After encouraging attendances at each of the Fogo Christmas services, the congregation is now preparing for a Service of Music and Readings for the Season to be held in Fogo Kirk on New Year’s Day at 10.30am. For the first time in many years, a watchnight service was held on Christmas Eve and the congregation gathered to sing carols and listen to the Christmas story as they moved into Christmas Day. On Christmas Day the largest congregation of the year met for an informal service at which the Sacrament of Holy Communion was celebrated and which also included fun around the Christmas tree with the children who had come to church with their parents. The new church heating system will be installed in late January.

FOULDEN

Village hall

The New Year dance will be held on Monday, January 2, in Foulden village hall from 8pm to midnight. There will be old-time, modern and set dances to music by Ewan Galloway. Tea, coffee and biscuits are provided. All are welcome with the entry cost payable at the door (£6). For further details, please call 01289 386400.

Community council

The next meeting of Eyemouth Town Community Council will be held in Eyemouth Community Centre on January 30, starting at 7pm.

RESTON

Guild

Following an invitation from Grantshouse Wednesday Club, members of the guild went to their Christmas party last Wednesday. There the ladies were given a delicious Christmas dinner. A group of children from Reston School entertained. There was carol singing and party games and even a visit from Santa on an ostrich! He gave presents to everyone and bags of vegetables were given to all guests at the end of an enjoyable afternoon. Many thanks from the members of Reston Guild to Grantshouse Wednesday club.

Pain clinic

The first meeting in the 2017 programme planned by the Eyemouth group of Pain Association Scotland will be held in Reston village hall on Friday, January 27, from 2-4pm. The topic will be ‘Understanding pain’. This is a professionally-led training group for people with all forms of chronic pain. Sessions focus on building skills that help you to regain control and cope more effectively. You are welcome to attend at any point during the programme. You do not need to be referred by your doctor. For further information phone the freephone enquiry number on 0800 783 6059.