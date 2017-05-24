A Borderlands Growth Deal

Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson was in the Borders on Monday, supporting John Lamont’s fight for the Westminster seat he narrowly missed out on at the 2015 General Election.

The Scottish Conservative manifesto includes a range of policies which will they say will deliver for the Scottish Borders including a new Borderlands Growth Deal which will seek to secure prosperity for southern Scotland in partnership with all councils either side of the border.

The manifesto includes the pledge to carry on with the current rate of farming support until the end of the next UK Parliament term, providing stability and financial security to farmers in the Borders.

John Lamont said: “This is a manifesto absolutely full of ideas which will benefit the Borders. I am very pleased that my party has committed to a Borderlands deal, which has huge potential to drive our local economy.

“If elected next month, I will be arguing for this deal to prioritise looking closely at the extension of the Borders Rail, investment in our roads and the creation of enterprise zones for our towns.

“Farming businesses now have the security of knowing their support payments will continue beyond Brexit while we design a better system for UK farmers. And pensions will continue to rise in line with inflation or wages, while the winter fuel allowance will remain universal in Scotland.”