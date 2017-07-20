9,500 mile walk

Alex Ellis-Roswell visited Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat station and crew members this week as he continues his fundraising challenge to walk around the coast of Britain and Ireland, visiting very RNLI lifeboat station on his journey. He stayed in Eyemouth for a day or two in order to rest a recent ankle fracture, courtesy of a generous offer from The Home Arms Guest House, before setting off for Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Alex set off from Margate in August 2014 and has raised over £53,000, aiming for £95,000 when he completes the 9500 mile journey. mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/longwalkround