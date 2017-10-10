65% of Scottish parents have no will, survey reveals

More than half of Scottish parents with children under 18 have made no will, a new survey has revealed.

The study, carried out by Will Aid, found that 65% of mums and dads in Scotland have not prepared this vital piece of paperwork.

It comes as solicitors across the country begin to take bookings in preparation for Will Aid Month where each November solicitors waive their fees for will writing services so their clients can donate to the charity partnership and support nine worthy causes. Many people also use the service to include a gift in their will to charity.

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, said: “Writing a will is an opportunity for a parent or parents to leave instructions about who they would like their child to be cared for by in the event of their death.

If you die without appointing a guardian, and there is no other parent with parental responsibility, an application would need to be made to the court to decide with whom your child will live, in the event of a dispute about this.

“Preparing a correctly worded will with a solicitor is the best way to ensure your wishes are carried out.

“Will Aid Month provides the perfect opportunity to do this.”

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic Will Aid will is £95 for a single will and £150 for a pair of mirror wills.

Will Aid patron Dame Judi Dench added: “A will is a gift you can leave for those you love. If you choose to make your will with a Will Aid solicitor you could also be giving a loving gift to the thousands of children, families and communities helped by the Will Aid charities.

“When it comes to making a Will, my advice is simple: Carpe Diem.”

Will Aid Month, which takes place every November, encourages people to write a will and raise money for nine wonderful causes at the same time.

Law firms to pledge their time to write basic wills, with clients making a voluntary donation to Will Aid instead. Donations support the vital work of the nine partner charities.

Those who wish to book a will can book their November now via www.willaid.org.uk or by calling 0300 0309 558.

Last year Will Aid raised more than £1.2 million for its charity partners – ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

For more information visit www.willaid.org.uk