£64,000 for Borders kids

Child poverty figures in the Scottish Borders prompted ex-GMTV presenter Woody Morris to challenge herself to learn to ride and raise money by competing at Kelso Races.

Woody (45) undertook a year’s intensive training with Jennie Christie at Nenthorn Riding Centre to prepare her for racing at the Kelso Racecourse Twilight Meeting last month and raising £64,000 for Radio Borders Cash for Kids.

The training was not without incident and one particularly nasty fall resulted in three broken ribs and a punctured lung, but Woody soldiered on to take her place at the starting line alongside Grand National winner Ryan Mania in a race that was won by Steven Dickson.

“I have been absolutely blown away and humbled by the generosity shown by the people of the Borders,” Woody said. “It was a hugely emotional day for me, to see the massive support both for the race and the charity was amazing.

“I just wanted to cross that finish in one piece and get on with raising cash for these kids who desperately need our help. My thanks to everyone who has helped make this such a huge success.”

Charity manager Candy Rafferty said: “She set herself an audacious goal of raising £100,000, and we’re left in no doubt she will achieve that. I know the many hundreds of children who will benefit as a result of her extraordinary efforts will join me in expressing our heartfelt thanks.”

Woody’s fundraising page can be found on the Radio Borders website: https://planetradio.co.uk/borders/charity/events/race/