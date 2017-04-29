£4k boost for African trip

Berwickshire High School pupils taking part in a home-building expedition to Tanzania are taking with them a £4,000 cheque from an association dedicated to providing housing here.

To mark its 21st birthday, Berwickshire Housing Association decided to sponsor the Vine Trust project, which will see 21 students and three teachers from the Duns high school help to build a house in the Tanzanian town of Moshi on the lower slopes of Kilimanjaro.

The home-building expedition helps provide shelter and a sense of hope through the construction of individual family homes which will make a real difference to a Tanzanian community living in poverty and change the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable children and families.

The students have spent the past 12 months raising funds to support this project, and the Duns-based housing association donated funds to build one family home as part of this year’s project.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are delighted to be able to give the young people of Berwickshire High School this opportunity to be supporting the Vine Trust in their work in Tanzania.”

A housing association spokesperson added: “We are proud to sponsor this project which provides a legacy, as part of our 21st birthday celebrations in a different part of the world by transforming the lives of families by creating a safe community to live in.

“We wish all the students a truly rewarding experience.”