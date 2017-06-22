£44m package to build affordable houses in the region

Scottish Government business, innovation and energy minister Paul Wheelhouse has announced a £44m investment in affordable housing in the Borders.

It is part of a £1.75bn investment in affordable housing across Scotland with councils, housing associations, other social landlords and house-builders being able to apply for grant subsidies guaranteed for the next three years until 2021.

In 2018-19, £532m will be shared among local authorities, rising to £591m in 2019-20 and £630m in 2020-21.

The Borders will receive £13.167m, rising to £15.897m in 2019-20 and a further £15.893m in 2020-21, generating a total of £43.957m which can lever in further funding from public and private sector sources.

SNP South Scotland regional list MSP Mr Wheelhouse said: “The announcement that the Borders will receive almost £44m over the next three years provides the certainty that the region and the sector needs to keep progressing and ensures we keep up the momentum to reach the Scottish Government’s target of 50,000 new affordable homes by 2021.

“Increasing the supply of affordable homes is a key SNP commitment and plays a vital role in helping to tackle poverty and inequality in the Borders, something that I and my party feel very strongly about.

“Locally, Berwickshire Housing Association’s three wind turbines at Hoprigshiels will fund 500 further homes in Berwickshire over the lifetime of the project.”