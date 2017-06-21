10 months in jail for Co’path attacker

A Berwickshire man who attacked another man in his own home and severely injured him was this week jailed for 10 months.

Wayne Morrison, of Toll View, Cockburnspath, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to those charges.

The court heard how the 42-year-old repeatedly banged on the man’s front door, punched him in the face, forced his way into the house, bit him on the ear, clamped his teeth over the man’s ear and pulled and attempted to rip his ear.

After he had kicked his victim to the ground, he then kicked him to the head.

The assault happened at a house in Callander Place, Cockburnspath, on July 18 last year.