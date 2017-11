On Sunday, November 19, at Duns Rugby Club, 49 dancers from the Duns-based LJ Dance Academy took part in a world record attempt to raise funds in aid of Children in Need.

The event raised £119.69 on the day on top of the £540 entry for the ‘Tapathon’ event.

All those who took part are now looking forward to finding out if they have been successful in breaking the world record!