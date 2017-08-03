Seeking Scotland’s heritage angels

Nominations are being sought from across the country for this year’s Scottish Heritage Angels Awards

The awards recognise groups and individuals who have played a special part in caring for, recording and celebrating the nation’s historic environment.

But nominations will have to be made before the deadline of Friday, August 11.

Launched in 2014 and funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation (ALWF), and run by the Scottish Civic Trust in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland, Archaeology Scotland and the Scottish Government, the scheme seeks to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to promote, protect aand rescue Scotland’s heritage.

Last year saw submissions from all over Scotland, with eventual winners including Mark Cranston, for his remarkable efforts to collect, catalogue and research Scottish bricks, and Dig TV, a television channel run entirely by young people to highlight an archaeological dig in Dumfries, which scooped the first Young Heritage Angel award.

New categories have been introduced this year covering Best Rescue of a Historic Building; Best Contribution to a Heritage Project by Young People; Best Craftsperson or Apprentice on a Heritage Rescue or Repair Project; Best Rescue, Recording or Interpretation of a Historic Place.

A panel of heritage experts will draw up shortlists for each category and a panel of judges will choose the winners who will be announced at the awards ceremony on Monday, October 16 at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.

An overall winner from the Heritage Angel Awards in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland will be selected and crowned at the London ceremony.

John Pelan, Scottish Civic Trust director, said:” With just days to go until the deadline, we’re urging people to get their entries and nominations in before 11th August.

“This year we’re looking for professionals and apprentices, as well as volunteers and voluntary groups who can demonstrate that their project has had a wider community benefit.

“Last year we showcased some wonderful projects reflecting the scale and diversity of heritage initiatives throughout the country, and I am confident that in in this Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology we can do so again.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, added: “Too often the individuals and groups who work tirelessly to protect their local historic buildings go unnoticed. We set up the Angel Awards in Scotland three years ago to change all that. I encourage everyone to come forward and celebrate these stars of heritage – those who keep our heritage alive and thriving for the next generation deserve to stand in the spotlight.”

Full details on how to enter the awards, nomination details and information about previous winners can be found at www.scottishheritageangelawards.org.uk