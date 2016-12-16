Pals reach for sky to raise cash

Four Coldstream women have raised £1,400 by taking part in a charity skydive.

Christina Hopewell, Lynsey Young, Susan Cummings and Kelly Laidlaw took the plunge and did a 13,500ft tandem parachute jump in aid of Coldstream-based Veterans Helping Veterans Scotland.

The group of lifelong friends did the jump in September and have now handed over a total of £1,400.76.

Susan said: “I was hitting 40 in September, and it was one of the things on my bucket list to do before I turned 40.

“The rest of the girls were kind of the same in that they wanted to do something a bit different and a bit daring.

“Although I do give money to bigger, more well-known charities, I feel that sometimes these smaller charities get overlooked.

“We were very nervous, but the team there made us all feel at ease.

“It was the most fantastic, exciting and terrifying experience, but I would do it again in a heartbeat.

“To do so while raising money for such a great cause is fantastic.

This is the second time the ladies have helped the charity after raising more than £3,000 by doing a 40-mile walk last year.

The money raised, along with a grant from the Scotland Government, will go towards helping veterans and ensuring the charity can continue its work into next year.

Veterans Helping Veterans, which is funded by a Scottish Government grant, donations and sponsored events, was launched in 2014 by veteran Vince Davidson who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder. The charity offers advice to former soldiers and helps those with PTSD through a variety of ways such as holding social events and promoting comradeship, friendship and wellbeing.