NOSTALGIA: John’s Scottish Championship Challenge dashed

This week in 2007, Berwickshire man John Patchett, offered members of the public an opportunity to become a Scottish champion - as long as they could control a group of the fastest dogs in the world while on a small rig.

John Patchett, a six-times Scottish and British sled dog champion, was hoping to find five canine-loving and committed people to take on the challenge after his own hopes of racing this year were dashed after undergoing an operation to remove a tumour from his spine and was told to rest for six months. The five people chosen to race John’s dogs were expected to compete in the four dog class held over six weekends running from October to March the following year.