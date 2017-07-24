New app that ‘helps Buckfast fans locate their nearest supplier’

A website dedicated to the popular tonic wine brand has just announced the launch of a new app that will help Buckfast fans find their nearest supplier.

The aptly named ‘Find me Bucky’ app was announced by a post on the website ‘Wreck the Hoose Juice‘, which is run by fans of the brand, it read: “On holiday and quenching for a bottle of Bucky? At home but want to find out where the cheapest place is to buy Bucky near you?

“The missus has you away for the weekend with the in-laws but want to sneak off for a tipple of tonic? Well we’ve got the answer for you.”

The team behind the new app say it will use the current location of anyone using it to pinpoint them on a map, before displaying where the nearest Buckfast retailers are and how much they are selling it for.

They added: “Our goal is to spread the awareness of Buckfast and to help Buckateers around the globe easily locate the best wine in the world.”

They say they currently have locations in the UK and Ireland, as well as mainland Spain, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Cyprus, Greece, the Caribbean and Australia, with “many more being added on a daily basis” by users who are able to update the app themselves with stockists, should they not already be listed on the map.

The team behind the app say they will check each user added listing to ensure that they are authentic before allowing them to be added so that people aren’t sent on wild goose chases by other mischievous users.

Available for both Android and Apple phones, the app creators say they hope to cover not just the UK and Ireland but any location around the globe which stocks bottles of the infamous drink.

The team behind the site, who are now the biggest Buckfast fan group online and helped to create World Buckfast Day, say they have no affiliation with Buckfast Abbey or J Chandler and Co. Limited the distributors of Buckfast Tonic Wine.

Priced at 99 pence on itunes and Google Play, the app has already received several reviews on both apps stores.

The Wreck the Hoose Juice website creators say they promote responsible drinking and ask users to only use the app in a responsible manner, adding: “We would say the majority of Buckfast drinkers already do drink responsibly.”