Local food on pop-up menu

A pop-up dining experience offering the best of locally-sourced food and drink is on the menu at Gasparro’s Restaurant, in Bridge Street, Berwick, on Friday and Saturday, February 24 and 25.

Promoted by the Mouth of the Tweed food initiative, with the Berwick Slow Food Group, it is one of a series of events taking place in different local restaurants.

All the food and drink on the menu is produced within a 16-mile radius of Berwick – Doddington blue cheese crostini with Great Northumberland Bread Company baguette; a selection of charcuterie and a rare-breed-cross pork main dish from Peelham Farm cooked with Carroll’s heritage potatoes and Northumbrian leeks; crab and lobster from Berwick Shellfish Company; Lindisfarne oysters; Doddington Dairy ice cream and honey cake made with Chain Bridge honey.

For details, call 01289 309533.