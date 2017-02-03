Launch of first International Scotch Day

The first international celebration of the ‘Water of Life’ will be held next Friday (February 10).

An initiative of leading Scotch whisky business Diageo, the event will see the company open all of its Scottish distillery visitor centres free of charge, as well as opening the Diageo Archive at Menstrie, near Alloa, to the public for the first time.

The facility houses the biggest drinks industry archive in the world with a collection of over 10,000 bottles and more than half a million items including documents, advertising material, bottles, books and memorabilia.

Diageo has a network of 12 visitor centres at iconic Scotch whisky distilleries - Blair Athol, Caol Ila, Cardhu, Clynelish, Cragganmore, Dalwhinnie, Glenkinchie, Glen Ord, Lagavulin, Oban, Royal Lochnagar and Talisker.

Ronan Beirne, Diageo’s global marketing director, said the company has launched International Scotch Day to help raise awareness and deepen knowledge of Scotch around the world.

He said: “Scotch has been built on its integrity, quality and authenticity and no other spirit can offer the same range of tastes, textures and flavours. Trends come and go but Scotch has been cool since forever and we feel it’s time to properly celebrate that.

“We’re delighted that in Scotland we will be opening up our unrivalled network of distillery visitor centres and our unique global archive for free tours so everyone in the homeland of Scotch can join us for the day of celebration.”

International Scotch Day has been introduced as part of #LoveScotch, a global movement from Diageo, for people to share their love of the world’s favourite whisky.

Full details of the distilleries can be found at: www.discovering-distilleries.com and tours of the company’s archive will limited to 50, available on a first-come-first-served basis. To register for a tour e-mail archive.menstrie@diageo.com