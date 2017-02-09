Fasten your seatbelts for the Ingliston motor event

A local charity’s dreams of honouring one of the area’s most famous sons have moved up a gear.

The Jim Clark Trust is working on plans to expand the museum in Duns which is dedicated to the life and achievements of the great racing driver.

And while the Trust is hoping to finalise the plans with Scottish Borders Council at the end of this month, it is busy trying to raise the £300,000 it needs to complete the refurbishment in 2018.

The aim of the new museum is to inspire the next generation and generations to come with a modern and vibrant celebration of Jim Clark’s incredible career and impact on motorsport with trophies, pictures, film footage and some of the cars in which Jim raced.

Now an Edinburgh event for car enthusiasts everywhere is hoping to speed up the fundraising,

The Ingliston Revival and Scottish Motor Show Festival on May 13 and May 14 at the Royal Highland Centre will see nostalgia meet the modern day in the world of motors.

It will bring together manufacturers, car clubs, enthusiasts, professionals, and skilled and novice drivers.

The weekend will feature both the latest car models and celebrate the halcyon days of the Ingliston Racing Circuit in a weekend which will also boast activities for the whole family.

And with the Jim Clark Trust named as the charitable partner for the second Ingliston Revival, locals are being urged to give it a try.

Sandy Bloomer, event director of the Ingliston Revival Festival, said: “We are thrilled to be back after the success of our first year and are committed to delivering a world-class experience at Ingliston.

“Whether it’s vintage classic cars taking to the Ingliston track or prestige and performance cars on display, the festival will offer something spectacular for the whole family to see.

“It will also be the first time a competition has taken place on the track since 1994 so we hope to see lots of motoring fans, old and new, experience the track coming back to life.”

The Ingliston Revival Festival 2017 will host the first competition seen on the infamous track in 23 years.

Visitors will get the chance to see cars from the circuit’s heyday competing against the clock.

Double Formula 1 World Champion Jim Clark was instrumental in the launch of Ingliston Racing Circuit in 1965 and was a major sponsor of the sport before his death in 1968.

The Trust was formed by Jim’s parents in 1978 and representatives from the charity will be attending the festival.

Sandy added: “Ingliston Revival Festival is the celebration of an important part of Scottish history being brought back to life.

“Motorsport has helped put Scotland on the world stage with many of these famous names racing Ingliston in previous years.

“There’s lots of different ways to engage with the event so it’s a great day out for the whole family.

“You can explore the cars that are on display, watch the racing or enjoy one of our hospitality options overlooking the circuit.

“There’s also going to be live music, stunt shows and activities for children – something for everyone.

“This is a one-of-a-kind event. There is no other revival event in Scotland that is circuit-based.

“It focuses on being a high-quality experience for visitors and participants with a wealth of things to do in addition to the racing.”

For tickets and further information visit the website www.ingliston.co.uk/ revival/tickets.

To donate to the trust’s appeal to support the new museum, visit www.justgiving.com/jimclarktrust.