Charles takes on Everest to help lifeboat

A former landlord of Coldingham’s Anchor Inn is undertaking a trek to Everest base camp to raise money for the St Abbs in dependent lifeboat.

Charles Dewhurst, (56), who now works for Scottish Water’s alliance partner, Caledonia Water Alliance, is in training to climb higher than base camp on Mount Everest in December. He’s embarking on this incredible feat to raise money for The Leanne Fund and St Abbs Independent Lifeboat

he said, “My friend’s daughter, passed away from Cystic Fibrosis. She was only 21. I want to raise money for the charity set up in her memory.

“I used to run the Coldingham village pub, so the St Abbs community is close to my heart. The RNLI lifeboat was withdrawn in 2015 after over a century of keeping divers, anglers and coastal users safe. A new private lifeboat was bought using a generous donation from Boyd Tunnock. Running costs are high so this is where I step in with my Everest fundraising.”

Charles trains every day and his fitness regime is gruelling to ensure he is fit enough to climb the 19,800 feet he aims for.

He added: “Not so long ago I would have laughed at the idea that the words fitness, gym and Charles appeared in the same sentence, now I find using the weight of bottled Scottish Water a perfect way to replicate the load I will be carrying, however I can’t divulge how much it weighs because I’m running a competition to guess the weight of the rucksack.”

More information at www.trektoeverest.co.uk